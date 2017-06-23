Coast Lines, June 23, 2017: Santa Cruz flight path move hits next stage
The FAA completed a document that included recommendations from the Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals, a group of local politicians appointed by Congress members. The document has been sent to the Department of Transportation, and is not yet public, according to a spokesperson for Rep. Jackie Speier .
