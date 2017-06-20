Coast Lines, June 20, 2017: Lane closures planned for Ocean Street
The next phase of the Measure H Ocean Street repaving project will begin the week of June 19, when the contractor starts grinding off the existing asphalt concrete to expose the concrete base and make repairs. Ocean Street between Soquel Avenue and East Cliff Drive will have alternating lane closures and traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
