Coast Lines, June 15, 2017: Dump the pump in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District will join with other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the 12th Annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday. Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2017 National Dump the Pump Day is a day to encourage people to ride public transportation to take them where they need to go, rather than driving a car.
