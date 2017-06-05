City of Santa Cruz Offers Free Tours of Recycling Center
The City of Santa Cruz is offering free summer tours of its recycling center, the Resource Recovery Facility, 605 Dimeo Lane , on Thursdays and Fridays June 15 and 16, July 13 and 14, and August 10 and 11. The tours, offered 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. each day, provide opportunity to learn about the complex recycling process. Visitors will see what happens to the 30 to 50 tons of material that Santa Cruzans place into their blue recycle bins each day.
