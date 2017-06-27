Charter school board OKs housing allowance for teachers

Calling it much-needed relief for teachers struggling with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, Bullis Charter School's board of directors agreed to give its 50 or so teachers a big pay boost. The board approved two initiatives at its June 5 board meeting that aim to help offset the explosive increase in housing costs over the last 10 years, something that's forced teachers to make longer commutes or leave the area entirely.

