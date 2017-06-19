Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike Lane on June 27The...
The City of Santa Cruz Traffic Engineering division will soon complete the Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike Lane between Church and Cathcart streets. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 27, to celebrate with Mayor Cynthia Chase, other City officials and community members.
