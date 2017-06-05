Cause of 2015 toxic algal bloom in Mo...

Cause of 2015 toxic algal bloom in Monterey Bay identified

Monterey >> Upwelling caused the toxic algal bloom that poisoned large numbers of marine animals and led to the closure of commercial fisheries in Monterey Bay in 2015, but a research paper published Monday shows an imbalance between two nutrients may have caused high toxicity levels. The bloom, considered the most toxic ever observed in the bay, happened in late spring 2015 , when scientists from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, UC Santa Cruz, Moss Landing Marine Laboratories and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were conducting a large-scale biology experiment in the bay called Ecology and Oceanography of Harmful Algal Blooms .

