California Wine of the Week: J.Lohr 2014 Foga s Reach Pinot Noir, Arroyo Seco
The J.Lohr 2014 Fog's Reach Pinot Noir is dark and cool. Replete with spices and intensity, J.Lohr works to capture the cool breezes of the Arroyo Seco in wine.
