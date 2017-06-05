Cabrillo professor sued for sexual as...

Cabrillo professor sued for sexual assault, college sued for Title IX violations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A student makes his way across the Soquel Drive pedestrian bridge while others use a crosswalk between classes at Cabrillo College in Aptos. Cabrillo, one of 112 public community colleges in the state of California, offers associate degrees and certificates in more than 70 fields of study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 2 hr Get real 52
The truth about the mountain lion problem in So... 18 hr zoo keeper 2
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Mon johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) May 31 breaking records 12
Should CA start their own universal health program May 31 steroid slamming 2
AA a cult (Aug '10) May 25 Wrong 25
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC