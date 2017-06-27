Brain surgeon, nurse to appear in court Wednesday
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge John Salazar approved a continuance to Wednesday for hearings in the cases of brain surgeon Dr. James Kohut and Watsonville nurse Rashel Brandon. The medical professionals, along with a nurse in Tucson, Arizona, are accused of molesting children in Santa Cruz County.
