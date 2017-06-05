Bilingual yoga energizes downtown Watsonville
Phoenix Artemesia is offering free yoga classes to farm workers at her Watsonville Yoga studio in downtown Watsonville. WATSONVILLE >> The 150-year-old building that houses Watsonville Yoga, Dance and Healing Arts at 375 N. Main St. was once a general store with a pro-immigrant policy.
