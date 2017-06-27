Aptos Village appeal declined, County supervisors approve $717 million budget
New Leaf Community Markets plans to open a grocery in the historic Hihn apple barn, which was moved onto a new concrete foundation on this spot. SANTA CRUZ >> Former supervisors Gary Patton, Fred Keeley, Neal Coonerty and Tony Campos came Tuesday morning to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors chambers to sing the praises of Susan Mauriello, who is retiring July 7 after 27 years as Santa Cruz County administrative officer.
