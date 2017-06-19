Alleged child molester and brain surgeon James Kohut is getting a divorce

SOQUEL >> Dr. James Kohut, a brain surgeon accused of raping children with two nurses, once lived in a quiet, hillside enclave of Hazel Court in Soquel, and where he was helpful to neighbors, according to residents. On Mother's Day, May 14, when the neurosurgeon was arrested on 10 felonies linked to raping and sodomizing children, Karen Kohut filed for separation citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents released Friday.

