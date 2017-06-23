A look at some real-life interactions...

A look at some real-life interactions between people and sharks - where both survived.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

This stranded shark was seen near 18th Avenue on Wednesday morning. A man pulled the fish by its tail back to the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... 2 hr salamander 1
News Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14) 5 hr Buzz 9
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... 5 hr Buzz 4
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 5 hr Buzz 61
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Thu Thuley 143
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC