a Blue carda bill could legalize ag w...

a Blue carda bill could legalize ag workforce in Santa Cruz County

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Farmworkers harvest artichokes from a field north of Davenport on Wednesday. Some California lawmakers are proposing to give farmworkers with two years experience in the state a 'blue card' visa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 5 hr I want in 53
The truth about the mountain lion problem in So... Tue zoo keeper 2
Abigail davis Mon hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) May 31 breaking records 12
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC