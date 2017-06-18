12-year-old girl found after night missing in Santa Cruz Mountains
The Santa Cruz County Sheriiff's Office took lead on a search for 12-year-old Laura Wells-Lucas, staging more than 40 personnel at San Lorenzo Valley High School Sunday. The girl was found Sunday morning on a property adjacent to the 300-acre Upper Zayante parcel she disappeared from after spending the night alone.
