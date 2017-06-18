12-year-old girl found after night mi...

12-year-old girl found after night missing in Santa Cruz Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Santa Cruz County Sheriiff's Office took lead on a search for 12-year-old Laura Wells-Lucas, staging more than 40 personnel at San Lorenzo Valley High School Sunday. The girl was found Sunday morning on a property adjacent to the 300-acre Upper Zayante parcel she disappeared from after spending the night alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc 3 hr lander 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 3 hr MARIBEL 1,050
AA a cult (Aug '10) 5 hr non compos mentis 27
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 16 non compos mentis 140
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jun 15 somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC