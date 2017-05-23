Watsonville man convicted in deadly Palm Avenue shooting

SANTA CRUZ >> Jurors in Santa Cruz County Superior Court convicted 31-year-old Damian Malik Baxter Tuesday for shooting and killing 33-year-old Jesus Rocha at an apartment complex carport on Palm Avenue in 2015. Baxter was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, according to court documents.

