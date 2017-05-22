Visions of Transit on the Rail Corridor

Visions of Transit on the Rail Corridor

CFST will host this forum on June 3rd at 10:30am at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz and on June 17 in Watsonville. The purpose of this forum is to boost support for preserving the option of transit on the rail line.

