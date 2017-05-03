Victim in Westside Santa Cruz hit and run identified as Bonny Doon woman
SANTA CRUZ >> The victim in Monday's hit and run on West Cliff Drive has been identified as Bonny Doon community member Elizabeth Green. Green, 62, suffered critical injuries Monday night after she was struck by Lorenzo Arteaga of San Jose as he drove a 1994 Buick LeSabre on West Cliff Drive.
