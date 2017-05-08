Victim in Westside Santa Cruz hit and run dies of injuries
SANTA CRUZ >> The victim in a May 1 hit and run on West Cliff Drive died as a result of her injuries Saturday, according to family members and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Elizabeth “Breezy” Green, 62, of Bonny Doon, was struck while walking her dog just east of Its Beach near Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz.
