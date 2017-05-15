UC Santa Cruz staff say they feel uns...

UC Santa Cruz staff say they feel unsafe after Kerr Hall takeover

UC Santa Cruz students occupy Kerr Hall May 3, 2017 after kicking out staff and administrators. SANTA CRUZ >> UC Santa Cruz staff who work in Kerr Hall, which was occupied by students from May 2 to May 4, are speaking up to say they felt terrorized and threatened by an incident that university officials have depicted as “peaceful.” Staff members said they huddled in their offices, unsure of what was happening during the initial occupation , as students moved through the building, banging on doors and taunting them.

