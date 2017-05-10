UC Santa Cruz scientists identify childa s San Francisco corpse buried in the 1800s
The casket of Edith Howard Cook, a 2-year-old San Francisco girl who died Oct. 13, 1876, was found under a San Francisco home's garage during remodeling in May 2016. SANTA CRUZ >> A UC Santa Cruz lab shed light on San Francisco's dark history in its dealings with the dead by identifying a toddler buried there more than 140 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|WHY
|1,029
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 6
|confused
|1
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 4
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC