UC Santa Cruz scientists identify childa s San Francisco corpse buried in the 1800s

The casket of Edith Howard Cook, a 2-year-old San Francisco girl who died Oct. 13, 1876, was found under a San Francisco home's garage during remodeling in May 2016. SANTA CRUZ >> A UC Santa Cruz lab shed light on San Francisco's dark history in its dealings with the dead by identifying a toddler buried there more than 140 years ago.

