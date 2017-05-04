UC Santa Cruz Gives In To Black Student Alliance Racial Demands During Sit-Ina

The snowflake brats at the University of California at Santa Cruz were victories in intimidating the college's officials into giving in to all of their demands after they decided to take over one of the buildings in a three-day-long sit-in. According to news reports, a group of lefty, privileged students belonging to the college's African/Black Student Alliance walked into Kerr Hall, an administrative building, locked up every door, then proceeded to cover all the windows with posters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.