UC Santa Cruz concessions to student ...

UC Santa Cruz concessions to student group called civil rights violations

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Herbert Lee, interim campus provost at UC Santa Cruz, huddles with Associate Vice Chancellor Sue Matthews and Campus Diversity Officer Linda Scholz after meeting with African/Black Student Alliance leaders last Thursday in front of student-occupied Kerr Hall. Shortly afterwards, Chancellor George Blumenthal acceded to all demands made by protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 8 hr Brotherly Love 13
FAT Pat is lying on Indymanure again Sat Brotherly Love 3
Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of... May 6 confused 1
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea May 5 Brotherly Love 8
News Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09) May 5 George Martin 32
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) May 4 Kelly 43
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC