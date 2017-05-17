This $1.79-million castle in the Santa Cruz mountains has a
The castle-like exterior of 11025 Alba Road may look like it belongs in the mountains outside a quaint French village circa 1680, but it is in fact located in the mountains outside the quaint Santa Cruz village of Ben Lomond and was actually built in ye olde 1980s on a nearly 11-acre property amidst the redwoods. There is definitely a dedication to old-world craftsmanship in the entry, which is oak from top to bottom.
