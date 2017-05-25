The Devil Makes Three return for a headlining gig in the community...
Line-up: Saturday's slate includes Melissa Etheridge's Memphis Rock & Soul Revue; The Rides, with Stephen Stills, Kenny Way Shepherd and Barry Goldberg; JJ Grey & Mofro; The Record Company; Baskery. Sunday's slate includes The Devil Makes Three; Mavis Staples; the Wood Brothers; the Brothers Comatose; Barns Courtney Tickets: $72.03 per day general; $30.83 per day children 7 to 12; $128.68 two-day pass general; $108.08 Gold Circle seating per day; $200.78 Gold Circle two-day pass.
