The Choices We Make Create History, So Choose Wisely

Last night, I attended a wonderful program at UCLA titled Why History Matters : History in the Classroom: Controversy Across Cultures . The program featured Sami Adwan, Professor, Hebron University, Ross Dun, Professor Emeritus, San Diego State University, Mary Robinson Hendra, Associate Program Director, Facing History and Ourselves, and Halleli Pinson, Senior Lecturer, Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

