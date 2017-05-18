The Choices We Make Create History, So Choose Wisely
Last night, I attended a wonderful program at UCLA titled Why History Matters : History in the Classroom: Controversy Across Cultures . The program featured Sami Adwan, Professor, Hebron University, Ross Dun, Professor Emeritus, San Diego State University, Mary Robinson Hendra, Associate Program Director, Facing History and Ourselves, and Halleli Pinson, Senior Lecturer, Ben Gurion University of the Negev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa cruz bike church Xanax cocaine GAY PORN J...
|2 hr
|Brotherly Love
|2
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|Thu
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC