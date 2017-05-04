Stephen Kessler: Whata s up with the empty lot at the top of Pacific Ave.?

Looking into what had been the Bookshop basement, now a desolate field of weeds still vacant 28 years later, one can't help wondering what exactly is being leased, and why, after all this time, this prime piece of real estate has sat empty even as the rest of downtown - much of it also razed in the quake - has sprung back up with businesses of all kinds. What were the owners thinking and doing, and what was the city doing or not doing, to allow such choice commercial and potentially residential space to lie fallow for so long? The history of the property over the last three decades is a head-spinning tale of changing plans, owners, developers and economic conditions that have kept the multimillion-dollar lot frozen in time.

