Stephen Kessler: Whata s up with the ...

Stephen Kessler: Whata s up with the empty lot at the top of Pacific Ave.?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Looking into what had been the Bookshop basement, now a desolate field of weeds still vacant 28 years later, one can't help wondering what exactly is being leased, and why, after all this time, this prime piece of real estate has sat empty even as the rest of downtown - much of it also razed in the quake - has sprung back up with businesses of all kinds. What were the owners thinking and doing, and what was the city doing or not doing, to allow such choice commercial and potentially residential space to lie fallow for so long? The history of the property over the last three decades is a head-spinning tale of changing plans, owners, developers and economic conditions that have kept the multimillion-dollar lot frozen in time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of... 2 hr confused 1
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 3 hr twenty dollars less 10
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea 23 hr Brotherly Love 8
News Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09) 23 hr George Martin 32
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Thu Kelly 43
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Apr 29 Brotherly Love 242
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC