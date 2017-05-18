Stephen Kessler: Emily Dickinson: tou...

Stephen Kessler: Emily Dickinson: tough cookie, tricky poet, dark star

Emily Dickinson , whose compressed and strangely spiky verses, along with the more expansive effusions of her contemporary Walt Whitman, are seminal works of American poetry, lived her whole life at her family home in Puritan New England. Her closely constricted personal world - partly imposed by social and religious custom, partly her own act of rebellion against those customs - and her major activity of writing poems and squirreling them away in her bedroom are not exactly cinematic material.

