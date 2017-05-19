State auditor says UC Santa Cruz altered UCOP survey responses

UC Santa Cruz Chancellor George Blumenthal knowingly altered his campus's response to a state auditor's survey under the direction of UC President Janet Napolitano's staff, according to state auditor Elaine Howle. Howle revealed the "intentional" interference in the April 25 investigative report , "The University of California Office of the President: It Failed to Disclose Tens of Millions in Surplus Funds, and Its Budget Practices Are Misleading."

