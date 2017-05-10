Soquel Nissan dealership pulled from Wednesday agenda
The site proposed for a Nissan dealership at 3820 Soquel Drive, Soquel, is across from Ocean Honda. SOQUEL >> A proposal to build a $10 million Nissan dealership on an L-shaped lot at 3820 Soquel Drive and 2755 41st Ave. has been pulled from the Wednesday agenda of the Santa Cruz County Planning Commission, according to an email from county supervisor John Leopold.
