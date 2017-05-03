Sheriffa s office locates stolen RV, ...

Sheriffa s office locates stolen RV, trailers, pickups and a race car

SANTA CRUZ >> Two camping trailers, and a motor home, stripped race car and two pickups - all stolen - were found Tuesday morning on wooded property near Highway 17 and Laurel Road, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office spokesman said. A man was found inside one of the RVs, Sgt.

