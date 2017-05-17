Santa Cruzans among California Book Awards

The Commonwealth Club of California has announced the winners of the 86th annual California Book Awards, to be presented June 12 in San Francisco. Santa Cruz-based novelist Elizabeth McKenzie was honored with a Silver in the fiction category for her acclaimed 2016 novel “The Portable Veblen.” Also winning was UC Santa Cruz professor Erika Zavaleta who co-edited the volume “Ecosystems of California” with Harold Mooney.

