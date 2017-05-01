Santa Cruza s West Cliff Drive erosio...

Santa Cruza s West Cliff Drive erosion is a problem, Coastal Commission issues ultimatum

When a sinkhole developed in the West Cliff Bike Path in 2016, the emergency repairs were completed without a permit. SANTA CRUZ >> For decades, the city of Santa Cruz has ignored the California Coastal Commission's demands for a plan to manage West Cliff Drive's erosion, and now, the city may face fines.

