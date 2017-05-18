Santa Cruza s Lighthouse Bank, after ...

Santa Cruza s Lighthouse Bank, after record year, seeks continued growth

SANTA CRUZ >> After growing 23 percent in 2016, Lighthouse Bank leaders have a game plan to match that success this year. They detailed their strategy for 100 people attending the annual shareholders meeting Thursday at 2020 N. Pacific Ave., headquarters of the 9-year-old bank.

