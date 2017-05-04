Santa Cruza s Austin Twohig seizes the opportunity to go across the U.S. on his bicycle
Now that he has sold his business, The Santa Cruz Experience, Austin Twohig has the freedom to combine his passion of cycling with a desire to bring awareness to the work of the LymeLight Foundation. The trip: Taking off May 15 for an estimated two-month solo bicycle trip across the U.S., from San Francisco to New York.
