Santa Cruz to get first permitted cannabis cultivation facility

9 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> KindPeoples Collective will be the first medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Santa Cruz permitted to grow in bulk its own cannabis plants. The group's Harvey West Park site, one of two run by KindPeoples, has been operating as one of two dispensary at the same location for the past 12 years.

