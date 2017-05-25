Santa Cruz neurosurgeon James Kohut pleads not guilty to child molestation
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz brain surgeon James Kohut pleaded not guilty Friday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court to 10 charges on suspicion of raping children. Kohut, who has an active license to practice medicine in California , hired Santa Cruz attorney Jay Rorty, who made a special appearance during Friday's hearing.
