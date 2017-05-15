Santa Cruz neurosurgeon and nurse arrested on sex offense charges

SANTA CRUZ >> A neurosurgeon who, until recently, was employed by the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and a Dominican Hospital nurse have been arrested on multiple charges of sexual offense against children. James Kohut, 57, was arrested Sunday at a residence near the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor on 4th Avenue on one charge of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10 and two charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and is being held without bail.

