Santa Cruz Food Heritage Project Tracks Local Culinary Traditions
It was almost a hundred years after her family came to Santa Cruz that Live Oak native Sierra Ryan first held her great-grandmother's recipe book in her hands. The worn, tattered book bore her great-grandmother's maiden name, Libbie Gilmour, and a handwritten date: 1908.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|12 hr
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|19 hr
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|19 hr
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 10
|WHY
|1,029
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC