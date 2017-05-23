Santa Cruz ex-councilmana s new rental unit approved, despite friendship a gone very soura

SANTA CRUZ >> A former Santa Cruz City Councilman, censured for a illegally renting out a backyard shed as housing, has earned approval to build a new unit after fighting through several appeals. Micah Posner's application to turn his home into a duplex, a development type dictated by his neighborhood zoning rules to create a secondary rental, put him face-to-face Tuesday with several of his former peers that voted for his censure in March 2016.

