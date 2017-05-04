Santa Cruz Eastside Alley Sewer Upgra...

Santa Cruz Eastside Alley Sewer Upgrade Begins On May 8

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Santa Cruz City

The City of Santa Cruz is scheduled to begin the Eastside Alley Sewer Project to replace sanitary sewer mains in the streets and alleys bounded by Prospect Heights, Trevethan Avenue, Allerton Street, Morrissey Boulevard and Pacheco Avenue. Construction is slated to begin Monday, May 8, and is expected to be completed by early September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 32 min i fight back 6
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea 34 min just helping out 5
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 1 hr Kelly 43
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Apr 29 Brotherly Love 242
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 27 Brotherly Love 106
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC