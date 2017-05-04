Santa Cruz Eastside Alley Sewer Upgrade Begins On May 8
The City of Santa Cruz is scheduled to begin the Eastside Alley Sewer Project to replace sanitary sewer mains in the streets and alleys bounded by Prospect Heights, Trevethan Avenue, Allerton Street, Morrissey Boulevard and Pacheco Avenue. Construction is slated to begin Monday, May 8, and is expected to be completed by early September.
