Santa Cruz devotes the weekend to a celebration of Lou Harrisona s remarkable career

When: 'Lou's Life Remembered: In Film and Among Friends,” Saturday, 7 p.m.; 'Lou's Day: Matinee Concert,' Sunday, 3 p.m.; 'Night Muse Evening Recital,' Sunday, 7 p.m. Once you start a conversation about the restlessness of 20th-century American experimental music and start dropping names like Ives and Cage and Cowell, it's only a matter of time before you end up at Lou Harrison. For decades, people in Santa Cruz County knew Harrison and his long-time partner William Colvig as friends and neighbors.

