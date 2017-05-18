Santa Cruz density development planni...

Santa Cruz density development planning criticized

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> A vision for Santa Cruz championed in 2012 to limit the city's sprawl from its surrounding green spaces is meeting heavy resistance from those who now fear an uneven playing field. The Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday held the second of three public hearings on updates to its zoning codes modeled after the 2030 General Plan update.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Santa cruz bike church Xanax cocaine GAY PORN J... 3 hr fool 1
Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret... Thu before elected 3
News PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08) May 17 Daddy 2 5
Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk May 16 FMFRIH 4
Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-... May 15 missing woman 1
Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of... May 15 teachers do henrys 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC