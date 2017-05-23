Santa Cruz cyclists are highly prone to wrecks, according to report
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz cyclists are at considerable risk of getting in wrecks, according to a new traffic safety report. From 2010 to 2015, wrecks with cyclists represented 36 percent of Santa Cruz's roughly 1,500 traffic accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does this work?
|15 hr
|misbehaved
|3
|Huge tourism "stop" in Big Sur-loss of revenue ...
|16 hr
|giant problem
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 21
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC