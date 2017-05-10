Santa Cruz Countya s syphilis and gonorrhea rates skyrocket
UC Santa Cruz is making a concerted effort to help students deal with the recent spike in sexually transmitted diseases. SANTA CRUZ >> Syphilis and gonorrhea rates have skyrocketed in Santa Cruz County in the past five years, especially among young people, according to the county public health department.
