Santa Cruz County wants new Habitat proposal for Harper Street affordable housing project

Habitat for Humanity's David Foster proposed building 13 affordable homes at this 1.57-acre county-owned lot at 2340 Harper St. in Live Oak. LIVE OAK >> With so little land available, Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay saw 2340 Harper St. as a rare opportunity, proposing to maximize the county-owned site by building 13 affordable homes if the county would donate the land and waive the guest parking requirement.

