Santa Cruz County wants new Habitat proposal for Harper Street affordable housing project
Habitat for Humanity's David Foster proposed building 13 affordable homes at this 1.57-acre county-owned lot at 2340 Harper St. in Live Oak. LIVE OAK >> With so little land available, Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay saw 2340 Harper St. as a rare opportunity, proposing to maximize the county-owned site by building 13 affordable homes if the county would donate the land and waive the guest parking requirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|Thu
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Daddy 2
|5
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|JENNY
|1,030
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC