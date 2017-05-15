Santa Cruz County supervisors to review $5.2 million budget for safety-net services
Santa Cruz County and the city of Santa Cruz are collaborating on a new results-driven process to award funding to nonprofits providing services in four key areas: Children and youth, health, homelessness and seniors. Reviewers recommend funding for 74 programs at 44 agencies; these figures reflect the total award recommended to the county and city.
