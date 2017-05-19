Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart, Contrary to Assurances, Collaborates with ICE
Evidence given to Sanctuary activists proves that Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart has been collaborating on "immigration-only" enforcement by ICE. Hart refuses to change the County Jail's policies, which are voluntary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
