Santa Cruz committee named to discuss new bond-funded library facility
SANTA CRUZ >> In the wake of voters' approval of the Measure S bond measure supporting local library services, Santa Cruz has formed a 10-member public advisory committee to weigh the ins and outs of an upgrade or replacement downtown library facility. The committee will be charged with studying recently developed public library buildings, reviewing staff input and current use and examining the broader community's interests and needs.
